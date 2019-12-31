State Street Corp Acquires 17,881 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in LCNB were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCNB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LCNB by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LCNB by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $252.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. LCNB had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other LCNB news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,488 shares of company stock worth $301,794. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

