State Street Corp Purchases 13,055 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

State Street Corp raised its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CNTY stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $229.99 million, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTY. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

