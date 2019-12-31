Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,342,631 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLVS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

