State Street Corp Sells 12,106 Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Covenant Transportation Group were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CVTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

