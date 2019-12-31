State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 12.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 685,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.84. First Business Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

