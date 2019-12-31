State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 63.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,443,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,647,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACOR opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.