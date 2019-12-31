State Street Corp Purchases 9,478 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

State Street Corp grew its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 95.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 48.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $244.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.