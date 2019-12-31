State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,955,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,848,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE PHR opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

