State Street Corp Boosts Position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,996 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Inseego were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Inseego by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Inseego by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Inseego by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inseego by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Inseego Corp has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

