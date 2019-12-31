State Street Corp Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2,160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,939 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 64,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

ASC opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

