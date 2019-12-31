State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,625,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,409 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in AU Optronics were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AU Optronics in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AU Optronics by 33.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AU Optronics by 1,197.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in AU Optronics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 200,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in AU Optronics by 188.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 171,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 111,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

AU Optronics stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. AU Optronics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

AUO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AU Optronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

