i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 39.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56. i3 Verticals Inc has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IIIV. ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

