State Street Corp Purchases 105,916 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

State Street Corp grew its position in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 87,927 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Cumulus Media Inc has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

CMLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $38,574.62. Also, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

