Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 438,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Misonix stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Misonix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Misonix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Misonix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

