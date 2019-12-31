Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,280,365 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.38% and a negative net margin of 142.64%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

