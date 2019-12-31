Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.66. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Mark W. Mealy bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Also, insider Jackson James 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

