Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,296 Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Era Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Era Group by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Era Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Era Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Era Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Era Group alerts:

NYSE ERA opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Era Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Era Group had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Era Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Era Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA).

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.