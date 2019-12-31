Millennium Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,872,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 249,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard General L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,378,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGNA opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

