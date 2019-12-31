8,286 Shares in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $106,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,949. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $568.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.