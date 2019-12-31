Millennium Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,829,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $1,405,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $22,111,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,480 shares of company stock worth $3,310,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.