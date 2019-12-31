Millennium Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. Analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.