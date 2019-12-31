Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at $1,828,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at $13,680,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at $17,434,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at $456,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on LINX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linx to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

LINX stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Linx S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65.

Linx Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

