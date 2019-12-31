Millennium Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 529.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth $299,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

In related news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $16,150 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

