Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCMD opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.82, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.18. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $205,226.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,603. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

