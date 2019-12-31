Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,312 Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

IRT opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.76. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

