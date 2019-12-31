Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,820 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.64. Marine Products Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.62 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 37.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

