Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 74.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $923.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

