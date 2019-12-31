Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Basic Energy Services were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Basic Energy Services by 39.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Basic Energy Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 442,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAS opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

