Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,473 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYOV. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.02. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,509,411 shares in the company, valued at $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

