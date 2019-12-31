Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPS. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 824,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,106,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 88,067 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000.

JPS opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

