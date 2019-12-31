Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 50.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEXA. CIBC began coverage on Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources SA has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources SA will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

