Millennium Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,133.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,672,000 after buying an additional 1,448,080 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 438,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 98,048 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $72.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

