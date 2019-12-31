Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,080,385 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 99.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,080,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $415.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

