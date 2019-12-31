Millennium Management LLC Sells 794,121 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 43.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $908.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

