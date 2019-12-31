Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in C&F Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in C&F Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in C&F Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in C&F Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in C&F Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. C&F Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $188.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.63.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

