Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,145 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Urogen Pharma were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Urogen Pharma stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

