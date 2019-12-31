Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON: RBS) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 240 ($3.16).

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 315 ($4.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 260 ($3.42).

12/13/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/26/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/14/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 285 ($3.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

11/5/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 260 ($3.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 240.59 ($3.16) on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.17.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

