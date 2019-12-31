Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON: RBS) in the last few weeks:

  • 12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 240 ($3.16).
  • 12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 315 ($4.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/16/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 260 ($3.42).
  • 12/13/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
  • 11/26/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/19/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 11/14/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 285 ($3.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
  • 11/5/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 260 ($3.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 240.59 ($3.16) on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.17.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

