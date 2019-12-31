Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $886.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $862.00 million and the highest is $908.31 million. Lennox International posted sales of $843.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $282,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,073 shares of company stock worth $4,519,744. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lennox International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lennox International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lennox International by 3.6% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 28,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $210.39 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

