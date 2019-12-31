$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year sales of $18.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.51 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

