Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report $51.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the lowest is $50.79 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $32.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $178.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.73 million to $179.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $277.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.86 million to $380.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen set a $31.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

FOLD opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $116,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,206.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,500 shares of company stock worth $1,285,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.