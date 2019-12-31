Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will announce sales of $5.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. Mcdonald’s posted sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year sales of $21.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $21.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.39 billion to $22.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Shares of MCD opened at $196.91 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 14,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

