$5.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $5.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the highest is $5.39 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $21.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.05.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $2,092,000. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $180.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.62. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $132.17 and a 12 month high of $181.59. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

