Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE MCB opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $398.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $139,254.42. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

