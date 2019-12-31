Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 706,800 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 755,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Intelligent Systems has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Intelligent Systems news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $195,275.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,188 shares in the company, valued at $85,007,106.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip H. Moise sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $233,909.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intelligent Systems by 313.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the third quarter worth about $261,000.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

