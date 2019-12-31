Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 306,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park National by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 5,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Park National during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Park National during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Park National stock opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

PRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Park National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

