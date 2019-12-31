Short Interest in Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Grows By 9.2%

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 195,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asanko Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of AKG opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Asanko Gold has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

In other news, insider Schlederer John purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Also, insider Campbell Christopher purchased 40,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,779.55. Insiders have purchased a total of 213,032 shares of company stock worth $137,576 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKG. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 93,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 588,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 803,716 shares during the last quarter.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

