IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of IEC Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period.

Shares of IEC stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

