ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,980,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,007,000 after buying an additional 146,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,315,000 after buying an additional 106,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after buying an additional 76,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

