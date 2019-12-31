AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.51.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

