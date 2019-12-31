Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 82,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

NES opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 7,396.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the second quarter valued at $55,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 107.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.